Activate10: Comedy for a cause

(Hudson, WY) – Clean comedy heavyweight Brent Reed will bust those winter blues with laughs for all ages on Feb. 3 at the Lander Community Center.

This event is a community fundraiser presented by the Hudson Community Heroes, who are raising money for improvements to the cemetery and baseball field.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are just $15 (available at the door). Mix & Mingle with cash bar starts at 6 p.m. Comedy show begins at 7 p.m.