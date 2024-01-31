More

    #WhatsHappening: Lander Performing Arts hosting Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at LVHS this weekend

    (Lander, WY) – Lander Performing Arts will be hosting the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra with music director Christopher Dragon this Sunday, February 4 at Lander Valley High School.

    The Orchestra will begin at 2:00 PM, and attendees will be treated to music from the Lander Pipe Band in the LVHS lobby as they make their way into the auditorium starting at 1:30 PM.

    Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $5 for students, and can be purchased here.

    Folks can also pick up and/or purchase tickets today, January 31, in person at the Lander Art Center from 5-7:00 PM, or on Friday, February 2 from 5-9:00 PM.

