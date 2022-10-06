Coffee Time: Husband and wife filmmakers chat about upcoming Riverton screening of WWII documentary ‘Dear Sirs’

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted on the phone with documentarians Mark Pedri and Carrie McCarthy about the upcoming Riverton screening of their documentary “Dear Sirs.”

“Dear Sirs” is a documentary film that “honors and remembers the history of those who fought in WWII by retracing the journey of American POW Silvio Pedri,” Mark’s grandfather from Rock Springs.

Mark directed the film, while Carrie produced through their company Burning Torch Productions.

The free screening will be in Riverton next Wednesday, October 12, at the Acme theater, with the film starting at 6:30 PM.



In addition to chatting about the film, Mark and Carrie filled us in what production of the film was like, from inception, to travelling to Germany and other parts of Europe to film themselves retracing Silvio’s journey on bikes, all the way to what the reception of the film has been like at the various screenings and festivals.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mark and Carrie below.

