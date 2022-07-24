National Museum of Military Vehicles to host screening of “Dear Sirs”

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, will host screenings of the award-winning and Wyoming-produced film “Dear Sirs” on Saturday, August 6.

“Dear Sirs” tells the story of Wyoming filmmaker Mark Pedri, who retraces his grandfather Silvio’s journey through World War II as a Prisoner of War.

It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters, and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a POW in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to cycle over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.

Screenings of the film will be held at the Museum at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a special filmmaker Q&A at 3:30 p.m. There will be no additional charges to see the film or take part in the discussion that will follow. Guests who would also like to tour the Museum will be subject to normal admission charges. Veterans and active duty servicemen and women are always admitted free. WyomingPBS and Wyoming Humanities are supporting the Wyoming Screening Tour of the film and a trailer of “Dear Sirs” can be seen on the film’s website dearsirsfilm.com.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles is a military history museum located 80 miles east of Jackson Hole and Yellowstone. The Museum’s main building opened in August 2020 and highlights the American experience in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.