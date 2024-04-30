Lander Valley Animal Hospital to host walk-in dog & cat vaccination clinic

Lander Valley Animal Hospital is offering reduced prices on all dog and cat vaccinations Friday, May 10. City of Lander dog licenses will also be available.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1185 Hwy 287 North in Lander. No appointments necessary, first-come, first-served. Cash and credit cards are both accepted.

Please have all dogs leashed and all cats in pet carriers. If your pet has a history of stress & anxiety when going to the vet, call us prior to the clinic for fear reduction options to make the day go better, 307-332-3975.

Paid for by Lander Valley Animal Hospital.