Screening of “Dear Sirs” to take place in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – A screening of the award-winning and Wyoming-produced film “Dear Sirs” will take place at the ACME Theater in Riverton on Wednesday, October 12.

“Dear Sirs” follows Wyoming filmmaker Mark Pedri, as he retraces his grandfather Silvio’s

journey through World War II as a Prisoner of War.

It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters, and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a POW in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to cycle over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.

The film tells a very personal story that audiences are connecting strongly with through the

universal message of how the impacts of war are passed down through silence. “Dear Sirs” has proven to be a catalyst to bring family, friends, and communities together to connect with the veterans closest to them which, in turn, helps bridge the gap between civilians and veterans.

“Dear Sirs” has garnered packed houses in theaters all across the US and Europe, is scheduled to broadcast on PBS in 2023, and was recently featured as the opening film for the 2022 GI Film Festival in San Diego and awarded the prize for Best Documentary Feature.

The screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at the ACME Theater with a special filmmaker Q&A to follow at 8:15 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public. WyomingPBS and Wyoming Humanities Council are supporting this screening. h/t Dear Sirs