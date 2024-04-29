Retirement community spotlight: Inside Mountain Vista Residence with The Lander Biz Show

(Lander, WY)– Welcome back to another episode of The Lander Biz Show, where we shine a spotlight on local businesses that make our community thrive. This week, we’re excited to dive deep into the heart of Mountain Vista Retirement Residence, guided by the delightful Brenda Wortman!

In this episode, Brenda Wortman, representing Mountain Vista Retirement Residence, takes us on a journey through the warm embrace of their facilities. From the moment you step through the doors, it’s evident that Mountain Vista is more than just a retirement home.

One of the highlights of this episode is Brenda’s infectious energy and passion for what she does. Her enthusiasm shines through as she shares insights into the exceptional care and facilities offered at Mountain Vista. It’s clear that she not only loves her job but also deeply cares for the residents who call Mountain Vista home.

One interesting aspect revealed in this episode is the shared board of directors between Mountain Vista and Westward Heights, the nursing home. This partnership underscores a commitment to comprehensive care for seniors in our community, ensuring that every aspect of their needs is met with compassion and expertise.

If you’re curious to learn more about Mountain Vista Retirement Residence and the incredible work they’re doing, be sure to tune in to this episode of The Lander Biz Show. Whether you’re exploring options for yourself or a loved one, this podcast offers valuable insights into what makes Mountain Vista a truly special place to call home.

For more episodes of The Lander Biz Show and to stay updated on all things local business, don’t forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform or visit County10.com. Join us as we continue to celebrate the diverse businesses that make our community thrive! Old photo showing the layout of the residence facility.