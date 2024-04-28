More

    Game and Fish opens public comment on Chapters 46, 47; public meeting to be held in Lander on May 15

    WGFD Lander Regional Office

    (Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. 

    Game and Fish will host a public meeting on the following date in Lander:

    May 15, 20246 p.m.LanderLander Game and Fish Regional OfficeCH 46, 47

    Written comments shall be accepted online through 5 p.m. June 10, at public meetings or by mailing: 

    Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 
    3030 Energy Lane
    Casper, WY 82604 

    Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

    Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2024 meeting in Buffalo. 

    The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

