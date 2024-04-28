Game and Fish opens public comment on Chapters 46, 47; public meeting to be held in Lander on May 15

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons.

Game and Fish will host a public meeting on the following date in Lander: May 15, 2024 6 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office CH 46, 47

Written comments shall be accepted online through 5 p.m. June 10, at public meetings or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2024 meeting in Buffalo.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

