Fremont County Best Track Times and Distances

There are 10 Fremont County high schools fielding track teams this season. Riverton is the largest in Class 4-A, Lander is next in 3-A, then the 2-A teams from Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Shoshoni, and St. Stephen’s, and finally the Dubois Rams a perennial track power under head coach David Trembly. The Fort Washakie Eagles began running at the varsity level a couple of seasons ago and the Arapahoe Charter Warriors hit the track this spring.

There are hundreds of Fremont County athletes in track and field and tens of thousands across Wyoming. Kaden Chatfield has the 1600 meter time in Wyoming – h/t Randy Tucker

In the United States, there are several million boys and girls hitting the 400-meter oval, the throwing ring, the jumping pits, or the vaulting box this spring.

Listed below are the top performances in each event in track and field. The bold print indicates the event, with the current top performance in the entire United States, followed by the best in the state of Wyoming. After that, the top three times or distances by individual Fremont County boys and girls are listed. Ellie Kaufman is the only county girl to break 60 seconds in the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

If you look closely, you’ll see two Fremont County names listed as the best in their specific event. Riverton senior Kaden Chatfield tops the list in the 1600-meter run with an impressive time of 4:19.78 and Lander Tiger senior Reed McFadden is the best in the 300-meter hurdles with a clocking of 38.54.

Both are listed in several other events in the top three county-wide.

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly is ranked second in the 200-meter dash and both hurdle events.

The Lander and Riverton girls hold the top county spot in every event except the high jump where Wind River’s Emma Miller is tied with Lady Tiger Paisley Hollingshead at 5-0.

This weekend brings the final competition of the regular season with the Bobcat Twilight on Friday in Thermopolis and the 50th annual Shane Brock Memorial in Lander on Saturday. Nathan Mills leads the county in the discus – h/t Randy Tucker

Boys Best Performances

100 Meter Dash: Christian Miller, Creekside, FL 10.14, Gavin Stafford, Big Horn 10.53

1. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 11.55, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 11.61, 3. Ty Sheets, RIV 11.73

200 Meter Dash: Aidan Donofry, Valparaiso, IN 19.27, Tegan Krause, Central 21.54

1. Reed McFadden, LAN 22.81, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 23.01, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 23.63

400 Meter Dash: Quincy Wilson, Bullis, VA 45.19, Bradley Ekstrom, Thunder Basin 48.12

1. Reed McFadden, LAN 50.13, 2. Graham Robison, LAN 53.62, 3. Cade Hallock, LAN 53.99

800 Meter Run: Patrick Hilby, Central Catholic, IL 1:49.47, Jonah Rigg, Central 1:55.15

1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 1:59, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 2:08.11, 3. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 2:08. 14

1600 Meter Run: Sam Sienkowski, Valpraiso, IN 3:37.48, Kaden Chatfield, Riverton 4:19.78

1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:19.78, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 4:43.27, 3. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:44.56 Kiana Swann has the best 3200 meter girls time in Fremont County – h/t Randy Tucker

3200 Meter Run: Daniel Simmons, American Fork, UT 8:34.96, Jase Burton, Star Valley 9:07.11

1. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 9:54.12, 2. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:12.68, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 10:13.29

110 Meter High Hurdles: Mason Dossett, Ridge Point, TX 13.27, Aiden O’Leary, Sheridan 14.88

1. Reed McFadden, LAN 14.97, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.56, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 16.71

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: Vance Nilsson, Gilbert, AZ 35.50, Reed McFadden, Lander 38.54

1. Reed McFadden, LAN 38.54, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 40.24,3. Cody West, LAN 43.50

4×100 Meter Relay: Cody 42.26

1. Riverton 45.76, 2. Dubois 45.94, 3. Lander 46.31

4×400 Meter Relay: Sheridan 3:21.27

1. Lander 3:36.03, 2. Riverton 3:40.07, 3. Wyoming Indian 4:00.59

4×800 Meter Relay: Evanston 8:11.82

1. Riverton 8:38.00, 2. Lander 8:45.04, 3. Wyoming Indian 9:28.30

Sprint Medley Relay: Natrona County 3:33.78

1. Riverton 3:42.17, 2. Lander 3:53.17, 3. Wind River 4:08.97

High Jump: Scottie Vines, DeBeque, CO 7-4.25, Kaiden Lee, Natrona County 6-8

1. Finn McFadden, LAN 5-8, 2. Cash Robison/Graham Robison, LAN 5-8

Pole Vault: Bryce Barkdull, Andover Central, KS 17-7, Kavin Hoff, Natrona County 15-6

1. Reed McFadden, LAN 14-1, 2. Brooks Even, LAN 11-7, 3. Matthew Gray, LAN 10-1

Long Jump: Jarvis Bowden, Lancaster, SC 27-9.25, Kaiden Lee, Natrona County 23-8.5

1. Talon Prestwich, RIV 20-8.5, 2. Ty Sheets, RIV 20-4, 3. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 20-0

Triple Jump: Karson Gordon, Houston Episcopal, TX 53-1.5, Landon Walker, Kelly Walsh 49-1

1. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 41-1.5, 2. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 41-0.75, 3. Fin Johnson, LAN 40-5.75

Shot Put: Samuel Garrison, Woodford County, KY 81-11, Tyler Bennick, Torrington, 57-9.25 Adelyn Anderson leads Fremont County girls in both throws – h/t Randy Tucker

1. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 48-8, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 48-2, 3. Xavier Garcia, RIV 43-5

Discus: Bryce Ruland, Waterford Union, WI 210-10, Alex Haswell, Sheridan 162-3

1. Nathan Mills, RIV 140-10, 2. Xavier Garcia, RIV 132-5, 3. Tres Pickerd, LAN 126-0

Girls Best Performances

100 Meter Dash: Kila Foster, Bremen, IN 10.75, Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington 12.01

1. Avery Bever, LAN 12.48, 2. Addison Alley, RIV 13.01, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 13.08

200 Meter Dash: Sydney Ashton, Winston Churchill, MD 21.72, Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington 24.54

1. Avery Bever, AN 26.71, 2. Victoria Gale, RIV 27.00, 3. Daisy Goklish, LAN 27.03

400 Meter Dash: Jenniffer Gonzales, West Noble, IN 49.29, Lainey Berryhill, Laramie 56.30

1. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 59.64, 2. Daisy Goklish, LAN 1:00.73, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 1:03.93

800 Meter Run: Sadie Englehardt, Ventura, CA 2:03.48, Ada Nelson, Cody 2:14.53

1. Daisy Goklish, LAN 2:20.54, 2. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:28.26, 3. Ameya Eddy, LAN 2:33.93 Avery Crane has the best vault height among county girls – h/t Randy Tucker

1600 Meter Run: Sadie Englehardt, Ventura, CA 4:31.72, Ada Nelson, Cody 5:04.50

1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:32.39, 2. Daisy Goklish, LAN 5:40.81, 3. Katy Anderson, LAN 5:47.78

3200 Meter Run Elizabeth Leachman, Boerne Champion, TX 9:43.74, Maggie Madsen, East 11:10.64:

1. Kiana Swann, RIV 12:28.36, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 13:07.64, 3. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 13:25.75

100 Meter Hurdles: Aleesa Saumel, Somerset Academy, FL 13.12, Jaylee Antonino, Mountain View 14.80

1. Addison Alley, RIV 15:07, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 15.68, 3. Sami Becker, DUB 18.33

300 Meter Hurdles: Yierra Flemings, Cameron Yoe, TX 40.74, Kammi Merritt, Star Valley 44.74

1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 45.57, 2. Samantha Ablard, RIV 49.32, 3. Addison Alley, RIV 50.79

4×100 Meter Relay: Torrington 48.95

1. Riverton 50.42, 2. Lander 50.50, 3. Dubois 53.47

4×400 Meter Relay: Laramie 4:04.84

1. Lander 4:09.44, 2. Riverton 4:34.09, 3. Dubois 4:36.35

4×800 Meter Relay: Thunder Basin 10:00.75

1. Lander 10:33.74, 2. Wyoming Indian 11:44.42, Riverton 12:29.40

Sprint Medley Relay: Cody 4:12.06

1. Lander 4:22.70, 2. Wind River 5:03.43, 3. Wyoming Indian 5:11.19

High Jump: Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, NE 6-1.5, Anna Richardson, Worland 5-5

1. Emma Miller, WR / Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 5-0, 3. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-11

Pole Vault: Hannah Grace, Coastal Christian, NC 14-5, Lilly Charest, Sheridan 12-4

1. Avery Crane, LAN 10-0, 2. Alexa Colman, LAN 9-1, 3. Ella Giesmann, LAN 8-6

Long Jump: Jenae Omel, Freeport, NY 22-1.5, Valerie Jirak, Star Valley 19-9

1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 16-5, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 16-4, 3. Mia Jubber, LAN 16-2

Triple Jump: Tel Grantham, Wickenburg, AZ 48-2.75, Karson Tempel, Central 37-6.75

1. TaiLynne Keyes, RIV 33-6, 2. Cora Remacle, WR 33-4, 3. Cairo Shelsta, RIV 33-2

Shot Put: Hadley Lucas, Bloomington North, IN 54-10.75, Katy Dexter, Pinedale 44-1

1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 43-9.5, 2. Alexis Taylor, RIV 32-4.5, 3. Allison Tidzump, WR 31-4

Discus: Camryn Massey, Ashbrook, NC 180-2, Katy Dexter, Pinedale 140-11

1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 122-2.5, 2. Allison Tidzump, WR 108-5, 3. Alexis Taylor, RIV 104-8