    THIS WEEKEND: Don’t miss the Lander Summer Craft Fair & Expo!

    The 2024 Summer Craft Fair & Expo sponsored by Another Beautiful Creation is this weekend at the Lander Community Center.

    With more than 50 unique vendors showcasing their creations, you can find the perfect gift and support small businesses in Fremont County!

    When: Friday, May 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Where: Lander Community Center
    950 Buena Vista Dr
    Lander, WY 82520

    Admission is free! A creative station with games will be available for the kids.

    If you have questions or are interested in vending at the craft fair, contact Amy Federer, 307-349-8343, or [email protected].

