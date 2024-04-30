WhatsHappening: Rocky Mountain Power to hold potential rate increase informational meeting in Riverton on May 16

(Riverton, WY) – Rocky Mountain Power will be holding informational meetings across the state in May in regards to potential bill increases, according to an email recently sent to all Rocky Mountain Power customers.

The Riverton/Lander area meeting will take place on May 16 from 4-7:00 PM, at the Holiday Inn Riverton, located at 900 E. Sunset Blvd.

“Customers in Wyoming may see bill increases this year, and we want to help customers understand what is driving rising costs and why,” the email states.

“Join us for an upcoming information session to hear about our Wyoming rate proposal and industry financial pressures. We’ll also share energy efficiency and cost-saving resources – and answer your questions.”

In addition to the May 16 meeting in Riverton, the following meetings will be held:

Mon., May 13 – Casper, Wyoming

Tues., May 14 – Laramie, Wyoming

Wedn., May 15 – Rawlins, Wyoming

Fri., May 17 – Rock Springs, Wyoming

Tues., May 28 – Cody, Wyoming

Please visit RockyMountainPower.net/WyomingMeetings for full meeting details and further information on the rate proposal.