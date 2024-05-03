Coffee Time: Classical guitarist, artist Gabriel Ayala teases upcoming performance with LVHS jazz band

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lisa McCart, the Native American Liaison for FCSD #1, who brought along classical guitarist Gabriel Ayala.

Ayala will be performing with the LVHS jazz band this Saturday, May 4 at the LVHS auditorium at 7pm, a performance that was set up by McCart and the JOM program.

Ayala shares parts of his life story, his motivation to foster musical talents for the youth, a happenstance run-in with his old classmate and recent Coffee Time guest Jeremy Garcia while at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport, his love of jamming with locals, and he even shared a teaser of one of his compositions.

You can hear the full Coffee Time interview with McCart and Ayala below.





