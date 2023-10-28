CWC auto students awarded scholarships from Metallica Scholars grant

(Riverton, WY) – This past summer, Central Wyoming College received $100,000 from the competitive Metallica Scholars grant.

“Metallica’s mission to bring ‘dignity to the trades’ is aligned with Central Wyoming College’s purpose of providing high-quality education in all of our trades programs,” says Lynne McAuliffe, CWC Dean of Business, Technical, Health and Safety. “We selected the Automotive Technology program to be the focus of this initiative in order to bring additional resources and attention to the demanding profession of automotive technicians.”

On Friday, Oct. 27, CWC announced: “With the band’s support, we have awarded scholarships to our auto students. They will also attend the premier auto trade show, SEMA, in November to learn more about their career track.”

