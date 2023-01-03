Closures across the 10 for January 3

(Fremont County, WY) – Businesses, organizations and schools have started to share they are going to be closed on Tuesday, January 3 due to the weather.

Below is a running list of closures across the 10. If you would like your business, organization or school added to the list, please email [email protected].

  • Fremont County Courthouse
  • Lander Care & Share Food Bank
  • Fremont Counseling Service (emergency on-call service will operate as usual)
  • Lander Workforce Center
  • Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices
  • Eastern Shoshone Tribal Offices
  • WRTA
  • Lander and Riverton DFAS Offices
  • Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming will have a two hour delayed opening at all of its locations (10 am opening).
  • Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District
  • Deka Guy Hee The Eating House

Schools:

