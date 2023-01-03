Closures across the 10 for January 3

(Fremont County, WY) – Businesses, organizations and schools have started to share they are going to be closed on Tuesday, January 3 due to the weather.

Below is a running list of closures across the 10. If you would like your business, organization or school added to the list, please email [email protected].

Fremont County Courthouse

Lander Care & Share Food Bank

Fremont Counseling Service (emergency on-call service will operate as usual)

Lander Workforce Center

Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices

Eastern Shoshone Tribal Offices

WRTA

Lander and Riverton DFAS Offices

Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming will have a two hour delayed opening at all of its locations (10 am opening).

Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District

Deka Guy Hee The Eating House

Schools:

