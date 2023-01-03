Closures across the 10 for January 3

(Fremont County, WY) – Businesses, organizations and schools have started to share they are going to be closed on Tuesday, January 3 due to the weather.
Below is a running list of closures across the 10. If you would like your business, organization or school added to the list, please email [email protected].
- Fremont County Courthouse
- Lander Care & Share Food Bank
- Fremont Counseling Service (emergency on-call service will operate as usual)
- Lander Workforce Center
- Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices
- Eastern Shoshone Tribal Offices
- WRTA
- Lander and Riverton DFAS Offices
- Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming will have a two hour delayed opening at all of its locations (10 am opening).
- Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District
- Deka Guy Hee The Eating House
Schools:
- FCSD #1
- FCSD #6
- FCSD #14
- FCSD #21
- FCSD #24
- FCSD #25
- FCSD #38
- St. Margaret’s
- Trinity Lutheran
- St. Stephens
- Academy of the Winds