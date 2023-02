(Fort Washakie, WY) – Fort Washakie schools have announced plans for virtual class on Wednesday, February 22, according to a message on the district website.



Virtual instruction will be in place on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Meals will be sent home on Tuesday for Wednesday’s breakfast/lunch. School will start late on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The buses will run at 9:00 a.m. with classes beginning at 10:00 a.m.

