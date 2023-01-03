No school at Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday Amanda Fehring January 2, 2023 h/t Trinity Lutheran School Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Riverton, WY) – Trinity Lutheran will be closed tomorrow, January 3. Advertisement Related Posts No school at St. Margaret’s on Tuesday Amanda Fehring - No school for Riverton on Tuesday Amanda Fehring - Riverton Schools cancel all after school activities Monday Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt happening January 27 & 28 Riverton woman arrested after reportedly breaking into probation, parole office Thursday evening RPD seeks assistance identifying hit-and-run suspect Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!