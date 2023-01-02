No school for Wyoming Indian on Tuesday Amanda Fehring January 2, 2023 County 10 Photo Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Ethete, WY) – Due to weather, school has been canceled for Fremont County School District #14 on Tuesday, January 3. h/t Lainey Addison via Facebook Advertisement Related Posts Updated: FCSD #14 schools closed today Vince Tropea - With federal protections for Native children in jeopardy, two local Indigenous women discuss growing up with non-Native guardians Katie Roenigk - House completely lost in December 3 fire near Ethete; no injuries, deaths reported #Activate10: Wyoming Indian High School senior selected to play at 2022 Indigenous Bowl; BBQ lunch fundraiser taking place tomorrow WIHS Speech and Debate team named 1A/2A Sweepstakes Champions Rapper, artist Supaman stopped by WIHS today for Heritage Month; will perform at family engagement event tonight Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!