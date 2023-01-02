No school for Wyoming Indian on Tuesday

Amanda Fehring
County 10 Photo

(Ethete, WY) – Due to weather, school has been canceled for Fremont County School District #14 on Tuesday, January 3.

h/t Lainey Addison via Facebook
