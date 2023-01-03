No school at Arapahoe on Tuesday Amanda Fehring January 2, 2023 Arapahoe Schools Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Arapahoe, WY) – Due to weather, Fremont County School District #38 has shared they will be closed on Tuesday, January 3. Advertisement Related Posts FCSD #38 on two hour delay for Tuesday Vince Tropea - FCSD #38 received awards from Wyoming School Boards Association Amanda Fehring - Arapahoe Charter High School participated in ‘Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day’ in honor of event’s 62nd anniversary Monday Face coverings now optional at Arapahoe Schools BINGO fundraiser happening at Arapahoe School on Friday Mountain lion reported near Arapahoe School this morning Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!