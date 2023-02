(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni Schools will be on a two hour delay Thursday, February 22, according to a post shared on the school Facebook page.

The full message is below.

“The current plan is for Shoshoni Schools to run on a 2 hour late start for Thursday, February 23rd. County blades and trucks have been busy all day trying to clear roads, but the wind has not been our friend. Roads will be evaluated in the morning and if any further updates need to be sent out, they will be at that time.”

