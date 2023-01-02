No school at Fort Washakie on Tuesday Amanda Fehring January 2, 2023 County 10 Photo - Fort Washakie School Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Fort Washakie, WY) – Due to weather, school has been canceled at Fort Washakie for Tuesday, January 3. Advertisement Related Posts #Snapped: Snowy Fort Washakie #Snapped in Wind River Country - #Snapped: Ray Lake #Snapped in Wind River Country - FCSD #21 running buses on hour delay Tuesday Path of Honor Memorial receives gift of WWII tank from the National Museum of Military Vehicles ‘Know Your Rights’ training to focus on law enforcement, housing, voting, and victim rights ‘This is poaching’: Medical providers say they can’t keep up with state pay for nurses Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!