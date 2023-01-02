No school at Fort Washakie on Tuesday

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
County 10 Photo - Fort Washakie School

(Fort Washakie, WY) – Due to weather, school has been canceled at Fort Washakie for Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.