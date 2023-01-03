No school for Wind River on Tuesday

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

(Pavillion, WY) – Due to the weather, Wind River Schools have canceled school for tomorrow, January 3.

