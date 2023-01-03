No school for Shoshoni on Tuesday Amanda Fehring January 2, 2023 h/t Shoshoni Schools Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Shoshoni, WY) – Due to current weather conditions, there will be no school for Shoshoni tomorrow, January 3. Advertisement Related Posts Long-serving Fremont County K9 officer passes County 10 Staff - Fremont County high school sports schedule December 29-30 Wyatt Burichka - Fremont County sports schedule December 15-17 Update: Shoshoni Schools are now CLOSED Fremont County high school sports schedule December 8-10 Shoshoni Senior Center serious about data care despite challenges Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!