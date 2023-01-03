No school for Shoshoni on Tuesday

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
h/t Shoshoni Schools

(Shoshoni, WY) – Due to current weather conditions, there will be no school for Shoshoni tomorrow, January 3.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.