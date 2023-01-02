No school for Lander on January 3

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
County 10 Photo

(Lander, WY) – Lander Schools announced Monday morning that they will not have school on Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.