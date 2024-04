Captain Luke Urish (LVHS ‘96) and First Officer Jeremy “JP” Pepper (RHS ‘98) are both pilots for Southwest Airlines.

They recently managed to overcome the animosity of their high school rivalry and flew a trip together.

JP followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing a career in aviation. His father flew combat missions in Vietnam in the Navy A-4 Skyhawk and recently passed away.

Keep an eye out for Luke and JP if you’re ever on a Southwest flight!