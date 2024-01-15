More

    Arapahoe schools announce delayed start for January 16

    Vince Tropea
    (Arapahoe, WY) – Arapahoe Schools have announced they will have a two hour late start again tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16.

    The full announcement is below, with further information on afterschool activities and sporting events.

    “All buses will be running a two hour late start. Please add two hours to your normal morning pickup time. All after school activities will be canceled for today, Monday, January 15th. ACHS Warriors Basketball Game for today, Monday, January 15th at 5pm is still scheduled to play at Arapahoe Elementary Gymnasium. All Basketball Games are still scheduled for Tuesday, January 16th.”

