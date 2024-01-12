Art, theatre, ice fishing, a car show and more are packed into this weekend in Fremont County!

Hey, Fremont County…”I’m back in the saddle again…” (made you sing it)! Hope you all had a fantastic holiday and New Year’s break. Now, it sure looks like we’re all ready and rearin’ to go in 2024, and January is already packed with all sorts of events, activities, and some awesome fundraisers. We have an ice fishing derby, a car show, an art opening reception, a youth theatre production, and a lot more…and most of these events are indoors where it’s nice and warm!

Of course, we also have several ongoing events such as the Lander Arts Center’s “Jam Time” and Open Clay Studio, The Veterans Coffeehouse at the Lander Veterans Center, ice skating at Legion Field in Riverton, and in Lander City Park, plus all kinds of meetings and events that happen during the week. Be sure to get your events and all those 2024 “Save the Date” postings into the County 10 events calendar, so Fremont County folks know what’s happening in your neck o’ the woods!

With all that’s going on, you know how “predictably unpredictable” Wyoming winters can be, so check with and contact the venues or event organizers in case there are any cancellations or postponed events. Facebook pages usually have updates posted and phone numbers to call. Looks like it’s gonna be a pretty cold one, so dress doubly warm, drive safe (and sober) to and from…and most of all, have fun in the 10 this weekend!

Advertisement

On Friday…

It’s the 45th Annual 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt in Shoshoni this weekend! The Social is tonight, with the Calcutta and live auctions, and then the hunt begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., ending at 5:00 p.m. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the website or Facebook page.

Midvale Station’s 13th Annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby for the Ellison Family kicks off today and goes through Sunday. Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the Midvale Station. Last weigh-in is at 12 Noon on Sunday. After the derby there will be a Chili Cook-off and a silent auction, 50/50 raffle prize raffle, and they they just announced that they’ll also have a live auction, too! For more information and updates, visit the Midvale Station’s Facebook page or call 307-856-9911.

Lander is coming together at LVHS tonight for an awesome Cook-Off/Bake-Off Fundraiser for Jordan Officer…with prizes for the top three chili, cornbread, and…cinnamon rolls! It all starts at 6:00 p.m.; there’s no entry fee, so if you love to cook or bake, this is your chance to shine! There will also be a silent auction…come out for good food, a good time, and a great cause! For more information, visit Jordan Officer Fundraiser Facebook event page.

Advertisement

The Lander Art Center features Facetime: The Artwork of Julian and Clare Kwasniewski with an Opening Reception tonight from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The exhibition runs through February 3. Multimodal (and multi-talented!) artist Julian has lived in Lander most of his life…he “has studied and directed Gregorian chant, plays the Renaissance lute and Celtic folk harp, runs an Etsy shop, and enjoys various outdoor activities like hiking and canoeing. Julian’s freelance writing has appeared in numerous journals and magazines on Catholic culture and the arts, technology, and spirituality. His artwork can be found in private collections across Europe and America. Impressive! For more information, visit the LAC website or Facebook page.

Tonight in Lander, The Maverick Lounge presents Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp, a high-energy blues, rock, and country band from Casper. The show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Located at 808 Main Street; call 307-332-2300 or check out their Facebook page for this and future shows and events (FYI, there’s a David Bowie Tribute Night next weekend!).

On Saturday…

Advertisement

FYI…the Kim Fife High Money Roping has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 2. For updates, visit the LOTRA Rodeo Facebook page.

For hotrod and classic car enthusiasts, the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show is an indoor Winter car show at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (I went last year, and I was pretty impressed with how they fit in about 20-40 cars into the Fremont Center!). Call 307-840-1032 or visit their Facebook page for information and updates.

While you’re at the Fremont Center, stop by the Little Wind Building for the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Did you know that some of the vendors at the Saturday market are a part of the Fremont County Master Gardeners? Visit their website or Facebook group for more information! Call Ernie Scheiewagen if you’re interested in being a vendor, 307-851-7562 or e-mail [email protected].

Advertisement

It’s STEAM Saturday at the Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology and Science (also known as the “CATS Museum”). Wyoming Game and Fish offers many Conservation Crates, or Field Trips in a Trunk where participants can immerse themselves into Wyoming’s wilderness! Conservation crates could include migration and habitat, management models, invasive species and disease, bear ID and safety, or pelts and skulls…which will be available is a surprise! For more information and updates, call the CATS museum at 307-463-0313 or visit their Facebook page.

In Dubois, the National Museum of Military Vehicles Tank Restoration Shop opens today for its first public tour. There is a presentation before the tour, followed by a Q&A session. Register at the museum’s guest services desk by 10 a.m. (normal museum admission rates apply). If you miss this one, there will be another tour on February 17. For more information, call 307-455-3802, visit nmmv.org/tankshop.php, or the museum’s Facebook page.

It’s the perfect time to put on some nice cozy sweats, slip on some fuzzy slippers, make some hot cocoa or warm tea, and hunker down with a book! The Dubois Friends of the Library are having their monthly Book Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 202 N. 1st Street. They’re offering fiction, nonfiction, biographies, children’s books, audiobooks, music CDs, and movie DVDs. Proceeds help support the library’s collection development and programming. Today they’re serving up some soup, from 11:00 a.m. until it’s gone! For more info, check out their Facebook page.

Inner Bliss Yoga’s Grand Re-Opening is today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.! Take a look around at the new space, meet the instructors, plus there will be raffle prizes and giveaways. Located at 316 East Main Street in Riverton. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Arts in Action invites everyone to come up to CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton to enjoy the production of “Cinderella” this afternoon at 3:00 p.m.The Missoula Theatre Company has been working with local students this week, so come out and support all their hard work! Tickets are Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults 18 and over, and are available at the Art Center’s Box Office 45 minutes before the performance. For more info, visit the Arts in Action website or Facebook page.

Feel like cuttin’ a rug tonight? Jess Corbett & the Split Rock Boys start warmin’ things up at the Saturday Night Dance at the Riverton Senior Center from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Feel free to bring a snack to share and some cash to tip the band! For more information, visit the RSCC Facebook page or call 307-856-6332.

On Sunday…

Riverton Neighborhood Alliance Church invites all to “join together as a community of faith” in a Community Worship Service this evening at 6:00 PM at CWC’s Robert A Peck Auditorium. For more information, call 307-856-6554 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

Did you know that your posts in the County 10 event calendar are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest? Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your information. You can even upload a poster or flyer!