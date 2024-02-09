A craft fair, fundraisers, beekeeping class, and more this weekend in Fremont County!

February is the month when I’m already well past the aching point for flowers and green, but it looks like another weather system is coming through this weekend. I wish Mother Nature (or Lander Lil) would make up their minds. Don’t get me wrong, I love Wyoming, I love Fremont County…but I’m SO ready for Spring!

The sports going on won’t all be about the Super Bowl this weekend! Riverton Hockey will be seeing their final home games at the rink on North Smith Road. There are a few events going on that look like they’re in prep for Valentine’s Day next week…a dance class, a ‘Galentine’s’ music event, an art sale, a bake sale, and fundraising dinners…all for those who have big hearts for Fremont County’s community groups and causes!

If you’ll be out and about this Super Bowl Sunday, keep WRTA’s SafeRides in mind! They’ll be out and about between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in the Riverton and Lander service areas, anywhere within city limits. So ditch the keys if you’ve had a few (too) and be safe with SafeRides (literally, because the Fremont County Task Force will be out and about as well)!

Advertisement

Always check with the event venues/coordinators for any canceled or postponed events. Dress warm, be well, drive safe (watch out for ice)…but most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

Craft fairs are still going on! Yes! There will be a Winter Craft Fair & Expo at the Lander Community Center starting tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and then continuing on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be “many unique vendors” and a creative table for the kids! For more information, contact Amy Federer at 307-349-8343 or visit her Facebook page.

Attention all art and fur-baby lovers! Also in Lander tonight is the opening reception for HeARTS Unleashed Fundraiser at the Lander Arts Center. The exhibit runs through March 8; there will be art sales and raffles, and get this…50% of all art sales go to the Lander Pet Connection! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time Interview with Laura Koch with the LAC and Alex Rust with the LPC! For more information, visit the LAC’s Facebook page or website, or the Lander Pet Connection’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

It will be a “rocking good time” in Dubois tonight! The Dubois Chamber is holding a Valentine-themed Meat Raffle starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rustic Pine Tavern, 119 E Rams Horn. Enjoy the acoustic set of music by The Man in Tan at 7:00 pm (electric set at 9:00 p.m.) Then there’s a Puzzle Competition on Saturday at 1:00 p.m….looks like a lot of fun is going on in Dubois! For more info, check out the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Here’s a good date night activity, in prep for Valentine’s Day or even as a cool gift idea! Get y’all some Country Dance Lessons tonight from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lander Bodyworks Studio, 485. North 4th Street. Grab yer partner and cut a rug ‘er two! Couples are $25; singles can join in, too, for $15! For more information, call (307) 840-4743 or visit the studio’s Facebook page.

And speaking of dancing…Jeff Corbett & the Split Rock Boys will be a-playin’ for your dancing pleasure at the weekly Friday Night Dance at the Riverton Senior Center from 7:00-9:00 p.m. All are welcome; bring a snack (no alcohol), and some cash to tip the band! More info, visit the RSCC’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

On Saturday…

Have you visited your local producers at the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market? They’re in the Little Wind Building on the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 9:00-11:00 a.m. What a fun morning date idea…grab a cup of coffee or breakfast at a local cafe, then head to the market…I bet they have something sweet for the sweet! For more information, visit their Facebook group.

Did you hear the buzz about the Introduction to Bees & Beekeeping class today at CWC in Lander? You can learn how to have your own hive…and we all know that there is nothing sweeter in this world than that wonderful Wyoming honey! It’s just $30 per person; the class is from 10:00-12:00 at CWC Lander 120 Enterprise Blvd. Get info and sign up on the CWC Eventbrite page!

Advertisement

It’s all about Cell Exploration today at the Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology, & Science (CATS Museum) in Riverton. Kids can explore cells with microscopes and magnifying glasses…even build their own cell model! This is a FREE event for members; non-members can pay the daily fee, or…become a member! For more information, call (307) 463-0313 pt visit the CAT’s Facebook page.

If you got tickets…tonight is the Riverton Special Olympics’ Steak Dinner Fundraiser at St. Margaret’s. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.; dinner is at 6:00 p.m. Live and silent auctions, music provided by DJ on Wheels, and a cash bar by Bar 10. All proceeds benefit Riverton’s Special Olympics team athletes in the purchase of uniforms and equipment, as well as transportation and lodging to area and state games! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

If you got tickets…CWC’s Rodeo & Roses Banquet fundraiser is tonight in the CWC Rustler Gymnasium. Social starts at 5:30 p.m.; Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. more live and silent auctions! For more information, visit the CWC Rodeo Facebook page, and a hat tip to all of their donors and sponsors!

Hey, gals…tonight is about you at Bar 10! It’s their Annual Galentine’s Day event tonight, and it’s gearing up to be a great show! Featuring Jenna Spriggs, Candice Frude, Kaycee TenBoer, Kerry Wallace, Raine Lesher, Kelsey Apodaca, Clara Stanley, and Kyah Flom…hittin’ the stage at 6:30 p.m. (it’s recommended that you call ahead and reserve your seats). For more information, call (307) 856-2337 or visit Bar 10’s Facebook page.

On Sunday…

There’s an awesome fundraiser going on today at Teton Athletic Club…they’re hosting “Sterling’s First Bake Sale” for The Chrissy Effect Foundation starting at 1:00 p.m. Sterling is the daughter of Chrissy Alley, who passed away unexpectedly in 2022. The Chrissy Effect Foundation helps people and families who face overwhelming financial burdens due to medical expenses. Teton Athletic Club is located at 911 Flag Drive in Riverton…come out to the bake sale, get some goodies before the Super Bowl and support an awesome cause! For more information, visit The Chrissy Foundation Facebook page.

Don’t see your event in the weekender? Add yours to the County 10 event calendar! Just click on “Add Event,” sign up on CitySpark, and enter the information for your events, activities, meetings, classes, etc. You can even upload a flyer or poster, and posts are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest!