Tribal Relations Committee meeting Wednesday, Thursday in Fort Washakie

The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations is meeting Wednesday and Thursday in Classroom 7 at the Frank B. Wise Business Center, 3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie.

The agenda for Wednesday includes an update on “intertribal developments and efforts,” including a report from the governor’s MMIP Task Force.

The committee will also continue its discussion about online sales taxes, with the Wind River Tax Commission invited to offer a policy update on the topic.

The last item on Wednesday’s agenda focuses on “Indigenous rock art protection” and will be followed by an “Indigenous rock art tour” for committee members only.

On Thursday, the committee will hear updates on:

-K-12 education “efforts to improve student performance”

-higher education

-solid waste management

-highway safety

In-person public comment will be accepted throughout the two-day meeting, and “a limited number of participants can sign up to provide public comment virtually for a specified agenda item,” according to the meeting description.

“Please fill out the public comment form to ensure the committee knows you intend to provide public comment virtually,” the meeting description states. “Only those that fill out the form to provide public comment virtually and who are e-mailed the Zoom invite from the Legislative Service Office will be permitted into the Zoom meeting to testify.”

A live video stream of the meeting is available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 777-7881 or email [email protected].