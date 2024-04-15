Riverton City Council to consider Tourism Asset Development program grant awards during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes an introduction and oath of office for a new community service officer.

The council will also read a National Public Safety Telecommunications Week Proclamation.

There are two public hearings on the agenda for Tuesday, including one regarding a retail liquor license transfer of ownership and location.

The non-operational license is currently held be Steck’s Inc., doing business as Rocky Mountain Discount Liquor, 709 N. Federal Blvd., staff said in a memo, and the applicant, Adult Wreck Center Bar and Grill, LLC, doing business as Adult Wreck Center, is requesting approval for a transfer of ownership and location to operate at 514 N. Federal Blvd.

The other public hearing is regarding a restaurant liquor license for Brown Sugar Inc., 203 E. Main St., Suite A.

TAD grants

The council will also consider Tourism Asset Development program awards this week.

Seventeen local organizations requested a combined total of more than $155,000 in TAD funds this year, staff said, including:

-Chamber of Commerce, $58,338.92

-Wind River Hotel and Casino, $15,000

-Riverton Rendezvous Committee, $13,000

-Fremont County Air Service Team, $10,000

-Riverton Raiders, $10,000

-Riverton Youth Soccer Association, $10,000

-The Depot Foundation, $10,000

-Riverton Downtowners, $8,240

-Rocky Mountian Rebels Car Club Summer Show, $6,000

-Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, $5,000

-1838 Rendezvous Association, $4,015

-Riverton Branch Library, $1,000

-CATS Museum, $1,000

-PAWS for Life Animal League, $1,000

-Riverton Museum, $1,000

-Riverton AutoCross, $1,000

-RMRCC Winter Show, $600

The city’s TAD fund currently holds about $32,000, staff said, and it is expected to accrue up to $86,500 throughout the rest of the calendar year.

Other items on the council agenda for Tuesday include:

-a lease for Rise & Shine Café at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

-an air monitoring station lease proposal

-a 2024 pavement striping project award

-a hangar lease assignment for Edgeington Trust

-an ordinance on second reading regarding Fidelity bonds

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

