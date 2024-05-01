Wyoming State Archives, WyoParks presents ‘Archives & Restoration at the Carissa Mine and South Pass City’

The Wyoming State Archives and WyoParks is hosting a special speaker series event titled, “Archives and Restoration at the Carissa Mine and South Pass City,” on Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Join Superintendent of South Pass City State Historic Site Joe Ellis in person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne, for this presentation.

For those not able to attend in person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite. Virtual and in-person attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the presenters. This event is free and open to the public.

Joe Ellis’s presentation, “Archives and Restoration at the Carissa Mine and South Pass City,” will focus on how historic documents and archives were used to restore the Carissa mine and other features at the South Pass City State Historic Site. This presentation will include images before and after restoration. This one-of-a-kind presentation will provide insight into the steps in creating a historic site and the effort that goes into the historical accuracy of rejuvenating a place for public use.

Ellis is the Superintendent of the South Pass City State Historic Site. Over the last 19 years, Joe has supervised multiple restoration projects at the Carissa Mine and English Tunnel at South Pass City.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include the Wyoming Photographer with Jennifer Romanoski and Suzi Taylor on June 13 at the Jim Gatchell Museum in Buffalo and the Independence Rock State Historic Site presentation with WyoParks on July 11.

To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collect non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.

For more information or if you require special assistance, please contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at [email protected] or call the WSA at 307-777-7826. The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.