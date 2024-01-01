Activate10: January 12 cook off/bake off, silent auction fundraiser set for Lander teen involved in December crash

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – A silent auction and chili cook off/cinnamon roll and cornbread bake off fundraiser will take place on January 12 at Lander Valley High School, for local teen Jordan Officer.

Jordan and his brother were involved in a terrible car accident back in early December, which resulted in Jordan having to be life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Jordan sustained significant damage to his spine and internal organs in the crash, and has since been undergoing many surgeries and procedures in Salt Lake.

The fundraiser will begin at 6:00 PM, and prizes will be given out for the top three winners in each category.

To make contact with event organizers to learn more, check out the fundraiser Facebook page.

To get updates on Jordan and donate to his GoFundMe page, click here.