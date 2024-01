(Fremont County, WY) – The National Service in Riverton has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of Fremont County in effect from 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

“Very cold wind chills expected,” NWSR said. “Wind chills will be 25 below zero to 35 below zero at times. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

