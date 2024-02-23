A quilt show, some fundraisers, team roping, and live music events are on tap this weekend in the 10!

“Blue skies… smilin’ at me…” (made ya sing it)! This weekend is shaping up to be a nice warm one, at least by Wyoming winter standards. I have friends in California and Nashville who have seen the brunt of this year’s winter storms and couldn’t believe it when they saw that we were down below zero several times…then the snow and ice were on their own doorsteps and they developed a whole new appreciation and perspective about these Rocky Mountain states!

There’s plenty to do this weekend…a huge quilt show is going on in Riverton at the fairgrounds, a few fundraisers (get ready for spaghetti!), some live music events, Arts in Action is having an Open House on Sunday…even some team roping is going on at the LOTRA rodeo grounds…a nice chance to sit outside in the sunshine for a bit.

Even with it warming up, there’s still quite a bit of icy slush out there, so make sure to be careful as you drive (or walk) to and from your weekend activities…be safe, drive responsibly, and as always… have fun!

On Friday…

The 2024 Wyoming Star Quilt Show is this weekend, and kicks off tonight from 4:00-8:00 p.m., running through Sunday. Beautiful quilts on display, a Vendors Mall…plus demonstrations, a quilt raffle, a silent auction, and more! All at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, this weekend in Riverton. Visit wsqg.org for information about the Wyoming State Quilt Guild.

The CWC Livestock Judging Team is having its 2nd Annual Boots n Buckles Fundraiser tonight at CWC. There will be tours of the Equine Center from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:00 in the CWC Cafeteria; there will also be games and a silent auction. Tickets are $30 each; for more information, contact Amanda Winchester at 307-855-2258 or email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

Dan Seelye & Packin’ the Mail are back for the Friday Night Dance from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. All are welcome; feel free to bring a snack to share (please, no alcohol), and bring some cash to tip for the band. (I also heard something about dance lessons being taught at the Riverton Elks Club…you’ll have to check out the Riverton Music & Dance Jam Facebook page for that one.)

And if you’re in denial about saying goodbye to winter, the Lander Nordic Ski Association will be holding their Full Snow Moon Ski and Bonfire tonight from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at the Lander Golf Course on 1 Golf Course Drive. Ski, then enjoy some hot drinks and “chuck things into a fire.” For more information, visit the LNSA Facebook page.

Tonight at The Maverick Lounge in Lander, it’s a Friday Night Jam with string picker McKay Fleck and a live jam with Micah Wyatt, Raine Lesher, and Candice and Brady Frude—more info on the Maverick’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Are you going to be at the Fairgrounds for the quilt show this morning? Swing by the Little Wind Building for the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and enter their Door Prize Raffle! The winner will be announced at 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners website.

You’ll want to “cue” into 9-Cedar Bar’s 9-Ball Pool Tournament this morning, 413 E Fremont Ave in Riverton. It’s $30 to play; sign-ups begin at 9:00 a.m.; play starts at 10:00 a.m. Food will be served, or you can bring a snack to share! Visit their Facebook page for more info.

The Lander Old Timers Rodeo presents the Clarence Armajo Memorial Team Roping today at 10:00 a.m. at the LOTRA Arena, 1663 Rodeo Drive. Roping starts at 11:00 a.m. For more information, call Tara Peter at 307-349-5844 or visit the LOTRA Facebook page.

The Jimmy Drake Memorial Cornhole Tournament is happening this afternoon at the Riverton Elks Lodge. Jimmy Drake lost his battle with cancer on February 16; all proceeds will go to his family. Come at 3:00 p.m. to register your team ($50); bags fly at 3:30 p.m. Ready for spaghetti? Following the tourney will be a spaghetti dinner, $10 per person or $5 for kids (12 and under). For more information, visit the Fremont County Cornhole Facebook group or contact Ed Newbold at 307-463-1120.

Ready for spaghetti? Dine in or carry out, Boy Scout Troop 52 in Lander will be serving up their delicious Spaghetti Dinner this afternoon from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Lander VFW (11 Tweed Lane) for just $10 a plate! And get this…baked goodies for sale, too…for just $1! Proceeds benefit Troop 52’s various camps and activities…come and see what the BSA is all about! For more information, contact Scoutmaster Ron Phillips at 907-952-2537 or email [email protected].

Christian Wallowing Bull will be having his official album release concert tonight from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, 200 Amoretti Street. Free food, performances from supporting acts Wolf the Human and Fiadh. $5-$10 suggested donation at the door. For more information, visit his Facebook page.

On Sunday…

Visual and performing artists, and arts lovers and supporters will want to come to the Arts in Action Open House this afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Intertribal Education and Cultural Center (ITECC). Come and find out what Arts in Action is all about and be a supporter of the arts in Fremont County! There will be live music performances, visual arts, and refreshments served. For more information, visit the Arts in Action Facebook page.

