Benefit dinners, museum open house, community baby shower, and ‘chicken therapy’ this weekend in the 10!

Roller coaster weather? That’s what some folks say about springtime in Wyoming, but it looks like we’ll be on the ‘sunnyside up’ this weekend with plenty of sunshine and with it, some fun stuff to do!

Planning yards and gardens, tuning up the ATVs, spring cleaning…before you know it, garage sales will be in full swing. Are you having one? List it in County 10 Garage Sales! Have a tip on a story or photos you’d like to see on County 10? Submit them in Tips & Photos. Are you having an event or activity coming up, or scheduled sometime this summer? Get it posted on the County 10 event calendar. There are ongoing events and happenings during the week, too…wild horse tours, Lander music jams at the LAC, plus the 43rd Annual CWC Student Art Exhibit is going on now through May 1…so make sure you get your information out there on County 10!

It’s gonna be a beauty, so shed the winter jackets, pull out the sunscreen, flip flops, and cool shades, be safe, drive responsibly…but most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

Protect the pooches! Lander Valley Animal Animal Hospital is having a Rattlesnake Vaccine Day from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at their location at 1185 Hwy 287 in Lander. No appointment is needed..they’ll be providing discounted Crotalus vaccines all day. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

In Dubois, the Keystone Elk Country Alliance is having an Interactive Education Event at 2:30 p.m. at the Big Horn Sheep Center, 10 Big Horn Lane. The presenter will be Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website at bighorn.org.

The Dubois Branch Library is celebrating National Library Week and is holding a Book Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Dubois Branch Library… refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Dubois Library. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Black Gold Jelly Company is having a Pop-Up Tasting Party today from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at 23 Squared, 305 Main Street in Lander. Enjoy samples of their yummy syrups and sauces! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Friday Night (Dance) Band tonight is the Jake Bell and the Hummer Moon Society! Come cut a rug between 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 E. Lincoln. Bring a snack to share (no alcohol) and listen/dance to some great live music! For more info, visit the RSCC Facebook page.

What’s your favorite Karaoke song? Take the mic tonight and sing it at Karaoke Night at Liquid Courage Sports Bar & Grill. Hosted by DJ Moonstar…singing, dancing, fun, friends, and great food! Mic opens at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Liquid Courage Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Got eggs? Bread? Cheese? Don’t forget to stop by the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market for all kinds of goodies today from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building. (Note: The market will move to the Riverton city hall parking lot on May 4th) For more information, visit fcgarden.org.

The Riverton Museum is holding its Open House today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Come see the changes made in the Main Gallery, along with the new mural by plein air artist Dan Weeks! Admission is free today (donations appreciated). For more information, visit the Riverton Museum’s Facebook page.

Have you ever been to a Community Baby Shower? Parents As Teachers is hosting one today from 11:00-1:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Parents, guardians, and caregivers who are expecting or have infants or toddlers between the ages of 0-3 are invited and encouraged to come out and browse all of the informational booths, plus there will be free gifts and door prizes! For more information, visit the PAT Facebook page.

Build your own birdhouse! The Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology, & Science (CATS) is offering two sessions, 10:00 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. to build your very own birdhouse…materials, tools, and safety equipment are provided. $15 for all materials and hands-on instruction. Purchase tickets in advance online at www.rivcats.org. More about CATS on their Facebook page.

Foundations for Nations is having a Community BBQ today at 12:00 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Playground. Food, games, prizes, cotton candy…for more info, call 307-200-9779 or visit their Facebook page.

Chicken therapy is real! CWC Lander partners with Melissahof Hatchery in a Poultry Keeping: Baby Chick & Laying Hen Care class today from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the hatchery, 101 North Fork Road. Tickets are $20; sign up and more information can be found at: cwclander.eventbrite.com, or visit their Facebook page.

What is a CNC Router? I didn’t know until I took a tour of Maker Space 307. It’s a special cutter that can cut all kinds of materials like wood, metal, plastic, glass, etc. Today, Maker Space will be having a CNC Router Car Workshop from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at their location at 826 W. Main Street in Riverton. Learn how to make the parts for a wooden toy car! It’s $20 for the kit; to purchase yours, or for more information on this and other classes offered by Maker Space, visit their website or Facebook page. (Note…they’re making coin rings at 10:00 a.m.)

Do you know what it might have been like to hunt in the Fremont County area, 1200 years ago? This afternoon is a presentation and discussion on the Wiggins Fork Bison Jump Complex Project from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Riverton Library, 1330 W. Park Ave. The presentation shares on-the-ground research by the research team of CWC’s Professor Emeritus Todd Guenther. For info on this and more CWC events, visit their calendar at cwc.edu/calendar.

‘Wings of Eagles’ Pasta Dinner & Auction is tonight in the St. Margaret’s gymnasium 220 N 7th East in Riverton. Come to listen to some of the success stories of Eagles Hope Transitions; there will also be live and silent auctions. Tickets are $50 per person; doors open at 6:00 p.m. Call 307-463-2020 for more information, or visit their Facebook page.

Hunting With Heroes is having its bi-annual banquet tonight in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds. Dinner, games, silent auctions, and special guest Jim Zumbo of Everything Outdoors! Tickets are $40 per person, $25 for ages 12 and under, and $70 for couples. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; dinner is at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page. For tickets, contact Darin Coyle at 307-851-1634.

