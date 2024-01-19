Ice fishing derby, chili and frybread cookoff, music, and more happening this weekend in the 10!

What do ice fishing, David Bowie, Mozart, chili and frybead, and “Singo” all have in common? They’re all a part of the awesome events happening this weekend in Fremont County!

There are a lot of interesting things I learn in putting this weekender together. I’m a singer, and I didn’t even know what “Singo” was until I saw such an event happening in Atlantic City and looked it up. At least this weekend it’ll be a bit warmer than last, and most of these events are indoors (except for the ice fishing, of course). Even in winter, a lot goes on in our Wyoming small towns, and not only are they fun…so many of them are community fundraisers for great causes!

Did you know that it’s free to post those awesome community events on County 10’s events calendar? You can also upload a graphic, poster, or flyer…even do a little boost and get your entry to the top of the page for just $10! Click on “Add Event” sign up on CitySpark and enter the information for your events, activities, meetings, etc. Get them listed so I can include your event in the weekender!

Always be sure to contact the event coordinators or venues for cancellations or postponed events, or check out their social media for updates. Dress warm, drive safe…and most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

The annual Boysen Ice Fishing Derby kicked off this morning and goes through Sunday, with the last weigh-in on Sunday at 12:00 Noon. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, they’re just $10 per person and you can get them at B&K Shoreline Stop, Get Hooked Boysen Marina, or stop by Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Riverton on your way out. Prizes in categories for Trout, Ling, Crappie, Walleye, and Perch…plus, always a great raffle at the end! Call B&K at 307-857-0750 for more information, or visit their Facebook page for more information.

Attention bookworms! Need some new reads for your home library? The Riverton Library Book Sale is today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Not just books, but records, puzzles, DVDs, etc. all on sale to support the library. Browse at (literally thousands of) books…you can buy them individually, or fill a large grocery bag for just $10! (I was told by NYT best-selling author Marc Cameron that we have an “incredible library” for our town size. We really do, and your support is so important and appreciated!)

Do you make a mean chili or frybread? Wind River Family & Community Health’s Chili & Frybread Cookoff is today from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. Judging by the staff and community for prizes and bragging rights! It’s free to enter and free to taste! For more information, call Antionette Pedro at 307-851-2243 or Gina Schwartz at 307-840-2691, or visit their Facebook page.

Riverton Elks Lodge BPOE 1693 hosts its Friday Night Trivia, with dinner starting sat 5:30 p.m. and trivia beginning at 7:00 p.m. Looks like they had a great time hosting the Elks’ State Convention last weekend! For more information, check out the Riverton Elks’ Facebook page or call 30y-856-3600.

“Ground control to Major Tom…” (made ya sing it!) Fun times at the Maverick Lounge tonight for their David Bowie Tribute Night! Dress up Bowie-“Fashion, turn to the left, fashion, turn to the right…” (made you sing it again!)…for their costume contest! The house band will play your favorite Bowie tunes; sign up for a spot to sing along! So “put on your red shoes and dance the blues…” (I’m on a roll!) and plan on having a great time. For more info, check out the Maverick’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

They had to cancel last week, but the Riverton Saturday Famers Market is on today from 9:00-11:00 a.m. inside the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Come on down and support your local producers! Check out their Facebook group or visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners website.

Fremont County Roller Derby is having a Roller Derby Dodgeball Fundraiser today starting at 12:00 Noon at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Proceeds will go towards “our wonderful coach with his son’s medical bills.” A good cause and a good time! For more info, visit their Facebook page.

For opera lovers, here’s a great indoor event to attend. The Lander Opera Group will gather to watch the 2006 Metropolitan Opera performance of Mozart’s The Magic Flute at 1:00 p.m. in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, 203 Amoretti Street. Bring a snack for intermission. This event is free (there is a suggested donation of $10/adults, $5/students). For more information, call 307-714-1685. (Did you know that Mozart composed and conducted The Magic Flute about three months before he died? It premiered on September 30, 1791…just a little music history tidbit for you! Pa-pa-Papageno!)

Stop by the Lander Art Center’s Open Clay Studio today from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. They have all of the stuff you need to do some pottery or sculpting…you can purchase your own block of clay, and studio facilitators and volunteers are on hand to help. Interested? Stop by today and check it out! More information on their website or Facebook page.

There will be a March for Life Rally: “A prayerful vigil for the lives of the pre-born” this afternoon from 2:00-3:00 p.m. along Federal Blvd. at Riverton City Park. Signs will be provided or you can bring your own. For more info, contact: Karl Falken at (307) 850-8573. To find out more about the Friends of Abbas House, visit their Facebook page (FYI, Empty Bowls is coming up on February 1st…always an amazing event!)

Also cancelled last weekend, but rescheduled for this afternoon is the Wyoming Game & Fish Field Trip in a Trunk at CATS Museum, 120 S. 3rd Street in Riverton. Kids can immerse into Wyoming’s wilderness, indoors at the museum (where it’s nice and warm). Conservation crates include Migration and Habitat, management models, Invasive Species and Disease, bear ID & safety, pelts, and skulls…who knows what you’ll learn this afternoon at CATS! For more information, call 307-463-0313 or visit their Facebook page.

Music, poetry out loud, comedy, etc…all performers are welcome to join tonight’s Open Mic Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery beginning at 6:00 p.m. Reserve your spot by texting 307-840-0466. For more info, visit Brown Sugar’s Facebook page.

SINGO! No, that’s not a misspell…there’s a Disney & New Year Singo Saturday tonight at Saint Andrews Parish Hall in Atlantic City from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. From what I understand, “Singo” is basically music bingo…now, I’ve never actually played the game myself, but it sounds like a whole lot of fun! Just $1 per card…snacks, table candy, popcorn, drinks (soda pop and water). Visit the church’s Facebook page for more info.

On Sunday…

Getting married this year? LKH Bridal of Laramie & Casper is having a Bridal Sale today from 12 Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Lander Community Center. More info can be found on the Wyoming Bridal Expo’s Facebook page or visit their website at.wyomingbridalexpo.com.