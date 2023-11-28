Activate10: Midvale’s 13th annual Benefit Fishing Derby & Raffle to help local family who lost everything in fire

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Midvale, WY) – The 13th annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle will help the Ellison family, who tragically lost everything they had in a devastating fire.

The derby will take place at Ocean Lake on January 12-14. Tickets are $15 per person and are only available at the Midvale Store. The last weigh-in is at noon on Sunday, January 14.

Raffle tickets are sold at the Midvale Store, The Print Shop, Cedar Bar and The Cove. Check out raffle ticket pricing and raffle items on the flyer below.