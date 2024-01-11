More

    Skating at Legion Field begins Friday

    (Riverton, WY) – Ice skaters can head to the newly set up rink at Legion Field by Central Wyoming College on Friday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. for skating under the lights.

    Skate rentals are $5, and all skaters must have a parent sign a waiver before getting on the ice. They will have their concessions stand open for snacks and hot cocoa.

    Saturday skate time is TBD, according to the Riverton Raiders Baseball Facebook page.

    Their Cold Weather Safety Policy is as follows: “For the safety of our skaters, the ice-skating rink will be closed if the temperature is below zero or the temperature + windchill are below zero.”

    For additional updates and Saturday skate time, please check the Riverton Raiders Baseball Facebook page here.

