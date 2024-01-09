Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Cinderella this Saturday, tickets available now

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Cinderella were held Monday evening. Approximately 50-60 local students were cast to appear in the show with the Missoula Children’s Theatre Tour.

The youth cast will rehearse all week with the culmination of their efforts in a Saturday, January 13, performance. The show will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater at Central Wyoming College. General Admission tickets are $5 (student), and $10 (adult 18 and over).

Tickets are available at the Central Wyoming College Box Office from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday (January 10-12) and 45 minutes prior to the performance on Saturday. The box office is located in the lobby of the Robert A. Peck Arts Center.

This fantastic theatre opportunity is sponsored by Fremont County School District #25, Arts in Action, and Central Wyoming College.

This post paid for by Arts in Action