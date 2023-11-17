A lot of good holiday giving and shopping begins this weekend in Fremont County!

There’s a lot of good going on in the 10 this weekend…good opportunities to shop locally at craft fairs, bazaars, and local businesses…find something handmade, created and crafted by a local artisan, or made with love by a local producer. Those kinds of gifts, I think, are the most meaningful.

There are also good things going on by good folks in our communities! Most (if not all) of our businesses are involved in some way or another with a community group or organization and are having all sorts of fundraising events and activities during the holidays. Riverton’s Key Club will be distributing Thanksgiving meal boxes this Saturday; Lander is having their 14th Annual Tree Event and Auction to benefit their volunteer fire department (also this Saturday)…and Arts In Action holds its 50th Winter Art Fair this weekend.

While you’re out and about, get to know your local businesses and business owners. Get to know the artist who created your gifts, or do a little research about the organizations you volunteer for and support. Fifty years for Arts in Action’s craft fair? Wow! Fourteen years for Lander’s annual tree auction? That’s a lot of years doing a lot of good. Donate to a food drive…drop some cash or a check into a red kettle…buy art from a Fremont County artist…visit your local museums…adopt a pet…find out more about our community groups, what they do, and how they all play important roles in our local economies.

Don’t forget to take a scroll through the County 10 event calendar and mark your own calendars, ’cause there are a lot of good things going on! And if you don’t see your event, you can always add it…just sign up on CitySpark and enter your information. You can even upload a flyer or poster!

Looks like it’s shaping up to be really nice, weather-wise, so get out there and enjoy a good weekend in the 10!

On Friday…

Arts in Action’s 50th Annual Winter Art Fair begins tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Get out that holiday shopping list and browse handmade arts and crafts (there are no commercial resellers!) and there will also be some goodies for sale (fudge, jams, baked goods, etc.) Admission is just $1! For more information, visit the Arts In Action website or Facebook page.

The Riverton Elks’ “very own Past Exalted Rulers” will be cooking up dinner tonight at their Friday Night Dinner from 5:00-7:00 p.m. It’s just $12 per plate…and you can stay and play Trivia afterward! For more information, visit the Riverton Elks Facebook page. They have a lot of fun stuff going on (btw, the Does are having a craft fair tomorrow)!

The Literary Rug is having an Open Mic Night tonight at Bar 223 on 223 Lincoln Street in Lander, welcoming “…musicians, poets, storytellers, comedians, and folks in a similar spot to perform in a supportive and inclusive environment.” Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.; mic’s open at 6:00 p.m. Performers have a 3-song or 10-minute limit. Drinks (including non-alcoholic and mocktails) and snacks are available for purchase. For details, visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Weekly holiday shopping is ongoing on at your Saturday Farmer’s Markets! The Riverton Farmers’ Market is from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds (hey, you can walk over from the Fremont Center if you’re attending the Winter Craft Fair)…and the Lander Local Food Market is now in the afternoons from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW on 11 Tweed Lane.

The Annual Lander Ski & Gear Swap is this morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Road. Sell your old equipment, and shop for great deals on used gear, too. Plus, the LVHS Ski Team will be available to hot wax your skis/snowboards!

The Lander Nordic Ski Association will also be having a membership drive. Call Emily at 307-349-7370 or Norm at 307-438-1691 for more information, or visit their Facebook page.

Riverton Council of Catholic Women’s Annual St. Margaret’s Bazaar is today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Crafts, white elephant items, baked goods, cookie jar and other silent auctions. There will be a quilt raffle for just $1/ticket! Admission is free. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Looks like there’s one last (County 10) Garage Sale for the season listed for today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1002 W. Fremont Ave. in Riverton. Holiday decorations, stocking stuffers, collectibles, books, crafting materials, vintage small plates, teapots, other household items, and more! (Actually, I see another garage sale listed on the calendar…not the same address.)

The Riverton Does Craft Fair is going on today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Riverton Elks Lodge on 207 East Main Street, Riverton (Honestly, I don’t know much about this event, except that I saw it on one of their vendor’s pages and their calendar while cruising through their Facebook page, but you can always go over and check it out, or call the Elks at 307-856-3600.)

The Dubois Museum is having its “Kids Gingerbread House” event today from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Kids make their own gingerbread houses and learn why we make them. $3 per person; advanced registration is required for the materials. Call 307-455-2284 to register and for more info, or visit their Facebook page.

On a more serious note…today (Friday) is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, and there will be an ISOSL Day Gathering at the Lander Library on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Rooms A and B. This will be an event “that provides a supportive environment where survivors can share their stories and experiences.” There will also be a documentary screening that will deliver a “ “message of growth, resilience, and connection.” For more information, call the Fremont County Prevention Partnership at 307-851-1667 or visit their Facebook page.

This sounds like a fun one…the 1838 Rendezvous is having a “Turkey Toss” Hawk & Knife Throw today at 2:00 p.m. out at the Rendezvous site out on East Monroe in Riverton. They’re saying that “period dress is encouraged but not required. Come on down and bring your quarters!” Visit their Facebook page for more info.

Calling all performers! There’s an Open Mic Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery in Riverton tonight from 6:00 p.m. All ages…kids welcome, too! Performers, [please text 307-840-0466 to reserve your spot on the stage. They will be serving our tapas menu, plus cocktails, wine, and beer. Performers, text 307-840-0466 to reserve your time in the spotlight. More info, visit Brown’ Sugar’s Facebook page.

Lander is holding their 14th Annual Tree Event and Auction tonight at the Lander Community Center. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. A live auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, games, and an appearance by none other than Santa! This is an awesome benefit for the Lander Volunteer Fire Department.