International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: Finding connection, understanding and hope in Fremont County

Every year, International Survivors of Suicide Loss (ISOSL) Day brings together individuals who have experienced the profound impact of suicide loss, providing a space for connection, understanding, and hope. This year, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Fremont County Prevention Partnership and the Fremont County Suicide Prevention Taskforce are shedding light on the importance of this day with events aimed at fostering support and resilience within the community.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, observed annually on the third Saturday of November, serves as a global reminder of the shared experiences and challenges faced by those who have lost a loved one to suicide. The day is an opportunity for survivors to come together, break the silence surrounding suicide, and find solace in the company of others who understand the unique journey of healing.

In Fremont County, this commitment to supporting survivors is evident through the initiatives organized by the Fremont County Prevention Partnership and the Suicide Prevention Taskforce. These organizations recognize the significance of fostering a sense of community, empathy, and understanding among those affected by suicide loss.

Event Details:

ISOSL Day Gathering at the Lander Library

November 18, 11 am – 1:30 pm:

Place: Lander Library, Rooms A & B

The event promises a supportive environment where survivors can share their stories and experiences.

A screening of an AFSP-produced documentary will be featured, delivering a message of growth, resilience, and connection.

Register here.

Questions?

Wyoming Chapter

Tracy Rassley, Programs Manager

[email protected]

406-312-0252

You can listen to the Mental Health Monday interview with Janet Nyberg, the Chair of the Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force here. Nyberg shares some background on the Task Force and provides information about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Mental Health Monday is a weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Today in the 10, hosted by Vince Tropea.

“Culture as Prevention” Webinar with John Oberly, Jr. MA

November 15, 1:30 – 2:30 pm:

This unique webinar, titled “Culture as Prevention,” will be conducted by John Oberly, Jr. MA.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the role of culture in suicide prevention and gain insights into fostering a supportive community.

The strength of ISOSL Day lies in its ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity among those navigating the aftermath of suicide loss. These events in Fremont County not only provide a platform for shared experiences but also highlight the importance of community support in the healing process.

As the community of Fremont County gathers to observe International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, it is a testament to the resilience and strength that can emerge from shared experiences. Together, we can create a space where healing can begin, and the journey toward resilience is embraced.

For those interested in monthly support, a SOSL Support Group meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 pm at the Methodist Church (1116 W. Park Ave.) in Riverton.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 now or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

For Fremont County and Wyoming resources, click here.