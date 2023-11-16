Talkin’ turkey: Rowena Bland and Claire Manning discuss Riverton Community Thanksgiving

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton do-gooders Rowena Bland and Claire Manning joined the County 10 Podcast this week to discuss the new Riverton Community Thanksgiving event.

Listen to the full conversation in the player below, or anywhere you find podcasts by searching for the County 10 Podcast.

There are a variety of opportunities for folks in the community to receive a Thanksgiving meal;

Riverton High School Key Club will be distributing food boxes that include a full Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the main entrance to RHS. They have 100 meals and this is a first come, first serve event.

at the main entrance to RHS. They have 100 meals and this is a first come, first serve event. Prepared meal delivery opportunities will be available for those to are unable to attend the community meal or prepare one themselves. To reserve a meal deliver on Thanksgiving, contact the Riverton Senior Center at 856-6332 or find the online form on the Riverton Community Thanksgiving Facebook page.

or find the online form on the Riverton Community Thanksgiving Facebook page. A community meal will be served at Noon on Thanksgiving Day at the Fremont County at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. WRTA is providing transportation to those in need of a ride.

Volunteer opportunities can be found on the Riverton Community Thanksgiving Facebook page!