PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Sugar!

Introducing Sugar, the ultimate 6-year-old love bug in search of a person to call her own! This sweet, laid-back pup is a certified couch potato and snack enthusiast, ready to snuggle up and share treats with her new best friend. Sugar takes the title for the “Best Hug Giver,” and her affectionate nature makes her a one-of-a-kind companion. She dreams of a home where she can be the star of the show, reveling in the joy of being the only pet. You can bet she’ll come running with unbridled excitement at the mere sound of a squeaker toy. Adopt Sugar, and get ready for a life filled with love, hugs, and a little extra sweetness!

