50th Annual Arts in Action Winter Art Fair this Friday and Saturday

The 50th Annual Arts in Action Winter Art Fair is this weekend. The fair will be held at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Shoppers have two days of shopping available as the fair kicks off on Friday, November 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. and opens again Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and wrapping up at 3 p.m.

This art fair has the distinction of limiting vendors to handmade arts and products. This means no resellers. Arts in Action takes pride in the quality and variety of products offered at their fair. They are excited to help attendees get a start on their holiday shopping with arts, crafts, and goodies!

This unique fair showcases handmade items from local and regional artists and makers. Shoppers will enjoy a wonderful variety of products, including visual art, pottery, leather craft, wood and metal art, jewelry, apparel for all ages, soy candles, crocheted items, crystal potions, sublimation, night lights, Christmas ornaments, sandblasted stone art, glass art, jewelry, painted gourds, spoons, pottery, stained glass, mixed media art, fudge, jams, syrup, pickles, granola, peanut brittle, baked goods, and many more items.

Admission to the fair is $1, and greater donations are appreciated. The revenue from this event is used to fund arts programs in our community through Arts in Action. Arts in Action is a non-profit, volunteer organization whose mission includes building and fostering the arts in Fremont County.

Come out and enjoy the fair with your friends and community!