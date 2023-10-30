Activate10: ‘Hear them ring!’ Red Kettle Campaign looking for volunteer ringers

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser will begin November 17 and go through December 23rd, and the folks at the Riverton Help Center are looking for volunteer ringers.

The ringing shifts will be on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and will take place at Smiths, Walmart, Holiday Inn and Walgreens.

Ringing is perfect for community service or team building for work, and all funds raised during the campaign will go toward Riverton Help Center endeavors.

To volunteer, contact the Riverton Help Center at (307) 463-0799 or [email protected].

To hear more about the Riverton Help Center, the Salvation Army and the Red Kettle Campaign, check out the recent Coffee Time interview with Pat Stoehr, Carol Chazek and Stacey Doerr from the Riverton Help Center for all the details!



