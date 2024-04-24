Governor to host inaugural Wyoming Sportsperson Conservation Forum on May 22 in Dubois

(Dubois, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon, alongside the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and many of Wyoming’s conservation leaders, invites the public to attend the inaugural Wyoming Sportsperson Conservation Forum, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 22 at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois.

The event will serve as a platform for discussing the state’s most critical conservation issues while fostering a comprehensive exchange of ideas among Wyoming’s leadership, stakeholders and conservation groups.

The forum will feature an exploration and discussion of a range of pressing topics, including invasive species, habitat conservation, wildlife crossings, mule deer management and public involvement in wildlife policy.

“Wyoming sportsmen and women appreciate conservation, fundamentally, and they understand the challenging nature of some of the most complicated topics when it comes to wildlife and habitat,” Governor Gordon said. “But Wyoming sportspeople also have the desire and ambition to confront these challenges head-on with the aim of making things better. I look forward to coming together to hear from wildlife experts and engage in thoughtful dialogue about how Wyoming can continue to lead on these issues going forward.”

The event is open to the public and free of charge. Due to limited space, interested individuals must register in advance. Lunch will be provided to attendees. In-person attendance is encouraged, as there will be no virtual option available for this event.