Activate10: 14th annual Tree Event and Auction happening Saturday

(Lander, WY) – The 14th annual Tree Event and Auction to benefit the Lander Volunteer Fire Department is happening on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Lander Community Center.

They will have a live auction of decorated Christmas trees as well as other items, games, and Santa.

Private tables are currently sold out. Doors open for private tables at 4 p.m. Doors open free to the public at 6:30 p.m. after the table dinner service.

Santa will arrive around 7 p.m., depending on his reindeer feeding schedule.

