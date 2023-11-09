Mark your calendars for fun holiday events at Fremont County museums

(Fremont County, WY) The Fremont County Museum System announces its holiday events at all three locations in Riverton, Lander, and Dubois through the end of 2023, with activities that include Kids Gingerbread Houses in Dubois, Santa’s Workshop in Riverton, and all museums holding their annual Christmas open houses.

Information about each event is listed below. Updates on museum events and activities can be found on their Facebook pages. If the event requires reservations or payment, it is best to call the museums directly, or visit the Fremont County Museums website and click on the red “Book Now” button in the lower right-hand corner. All three museums will be offering discounts in their gift shops during their holiday open house events.

All museums are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $6 for Adults; $5 for Seniors (ages 55+) and Students (Elementary-University); Children ages 5 and under are free. For more information, visit the websites or the Fremont County Museum System Facebook page for current updates, or call the museums directly.

Dubois Museum & Wind River Historical Center

909 West Ramshorn Street

Phone: 307-455-2284

Facebook page

Kids Gingerbread House – Get into the spirit of the holidays by making your own gingerbread house and learning why we make them as the Dubois Museum hosts “Kids Gingerbread House” on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. Cost is $3.00 per person. Advance registration is required for materials, visit the website to reserve your kit. A part of the Bailey Tire and Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series.

Dubois Museum Annual Open House – Visit the Dubois Museum for their Annual Open House on Saturday, December 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Come and see

ewly-acquired artifacts and new exhibits. Admission is free; refreshments provided by Friends of the Dubois Museum. Gift shop items are 15% off.

The Pioneer Museum

1443 Main Street, Lander

Phone: 307-332-3373 / 332-3339

Facebook page

Old-time Christmas Open House – The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host their annual Old Time Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 16 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.at The Livery. Enjoy Christmas music, crafts, treats, games, and a visit from Santa! Admission is free and open to the public. Enjoy Christmas exhibits and discounts in the museum’s gift store. Call the museum for more information.

Riverton Museum

700 East Park Avenue

Phone: 307-856-2665

Facebook page

The Riverton Museum will host their annual Open House & Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Come by and enjoy some hot cocoa and Christmas refreshments, as well as discounts in the museum gift store. Santa’s Workshop will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Toy kits are $7 each; limit 30. Call the museum or visit the website to reserve your kit. A part of the Bailey Tire and Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series.

The Riverton Museum will host Alma Law in a traditional holiday storytelling event, “Spirits of Christmas Past” on Saturday, December 23 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Come sit around the fire and listen to “scary ghost stories and tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago!” $15 per person; limit 15. Visit rivertondowntowners.org to reserve your seat.