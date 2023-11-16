WhatsHappening: RHS Key Club Thanksgiving meal box distribution happening Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Key Club will be distributing 100 Thanksgiving meal boxes this Saturday, November 18. These boxes include all you need to make a delicious Thanksgiving meal at your home, frozen turkey included.

Distribution begins at 10 a.m. at the main entrance of RHS. First come, first served. One box per car. Volunteers will load boxes; there is no need to get out of the car.

If you cannot get a box but are in need of a Thanksgiving meal, you can join the community Thanksgiving meal in Riverton at the Fremont Center starting at noon. Click here for more details.

