Coffee Time: Support local art and pets in need with upcoming HeARTs Unleashed exhibition

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Laura Koch from the Lander Art Center and Alex Rust from the Lander Pet Connection.

Koch and Brust stopped by to talk about the upcoming HeARTs Unleashed exhibition taking place at the LAC from February 9 through March 8.

The exhibition is a 50/50 fundraiser for both the LAC and the LPC, and will kick off with an opening reception at the LAC on February 8 from 6-8:00 PM.

In addition to opening night, there will be other events taking place like an adoption day on February 14, and the “Strut Your Mutt” fashion show on February 24 from 1-4:00 PM.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Koch and Brust below to learn more!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM

