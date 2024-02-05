Hockey results from Feb. 2-4; final home games this coming weekend

(Riverton, WY) – It was a huge weekend of hockey for the River Rats! Eight games were played in a three-day span at the rink in Riverton. Below are the results from each game.

Friday, Feb. 2:

10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)

HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Pinedale B – 9

Saturday, Feb. 3:

HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Pinedale B – 5

10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)

10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)

14U: Riverton A – 4 vs. Casper A – 2

Sunday, Feb. 4:

10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)

14U: Riverton A – 4 vs. Casper A – 2

For full weekend results, click here.

Head to the ice rink at 542 N. Smith Road to catch a game or three this coming weekend of final home games! Check out the schedule below, and don’t forget that the concessions will be up and running (and proceeds go to Fremont County Ice Hockey)! h/t Fremont County Ice Hockey

More info about the organization at 10hockey.com.

