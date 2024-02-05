More

    Hockey results from Feb. 2-4; final home games this coming weekend

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Riverton, WY) – It was a huge weekend of hockey for the River Rats! Eight games were played in a three-day span at the rink in Riverton. Below are the results from each game.

    Friday, Feb. 2:

    10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)
    HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Pinedale B – 9

    Saturday, Feb. 3:

    HS/18UB: Riverton B – 1 vs. Pinedale B – 5
    10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)
    10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)
    14U: Riverton A – 4 vs. Casper A – 2

    Advertisement

    Sunday, Feb. 4:

    10U: Riverton Red vs. Riverton Black (final results not listed)
    14U: Riverton A – 4 vs. Casper A – 2

    For full weekend results, click here.

    Head to the ice rink at 542 N. Smith Road to catch a game or three this coming weekend of final home games! Check out the schedule below, and don’t forget that the concessions will be up and running (and proceeds go to Fremont County Ice Hockey)!

    h/t Fremont County Ice Hockey

    More info about the organization at 10hockey.com.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.